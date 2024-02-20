Spring Festival offers window on China's economic vibrancy: FM spokesperson

February 20, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday said the Spring Festival of the Year of the Dragon offers the world a window on China's economic vibrancy, during which China sees its inbound and outbound travels soar, with more Chinese tourists going abroad and more foreign travelers visiting China.

According to media reports, the recent Spring Festival of the Year of the Dragon witnessed explosive growth in cultural and tourism consumption, especially the booming inbound and outbound travel.

"As China implements a visa-free policy for a larger circle of friends, the country sees its inbound and outbound travels soar, with more Chinese tourists going abroad and more foreign travelers visiting China," spokesperson Mao Ning said when answering a relevant query, adding that the Spring Festival became the peak time of global tourism.

The Spring Festival of the Year of the Dragon offers the world a window on China's economic vibrancy, which has boosted market expectations and confidence and augurs well for 2024, Mao said.

Data shows that during the Spring Festival holiday, China's domestic tourism spending hit 632.69 billion yuan, up 7.7 percent from the same holiday period in 2019. China's box office revenue during the festival reached 8.02 billion yuan, marking a new record high.

"The booming outbound travel also brought dividends of the holiday consumption and auspiciousness and joy of the Lunar New Year to the world," said Mao.

As the Spring Festival heralds an upward momentum of growth, China will continue to facilitate cross-border travel, promote high-level opening up and create more favorable conditions for countries to share in opportunities brought by China, she added.

