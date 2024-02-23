In pics: Majie Quyi Fair in C China's Henan

February 23, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 22, 2024 shows people attending the Quyi fair in Majie Village of Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Quyi, meaning Chinese folk arts, refers to various narrative and singing forms including ballad singing, comic dialogues, clapper talk and crosstalk, which remain popular among the Chinese people.

The Quyi fair in Majie Village has a history of over 700 years. The event is said to originate from a prestigious folk artist in the village, whose many disciples gathered to celebrate his birthday in 1316.

The birthday celebration later evolved into a folk art fair, when folk artists from across the country gathered in the village to take part in the event.

In 2006, the Majie Quyi Fair was inscribed on the first national intangible cultural heritage list.

A folk artist performs during the Quyi fair in Majie Village of Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Folk artists perform during the Quyi fair in Majie Village of Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

A folk artist performs during the Quyi fair in Majie Village of Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 22, 2024. (Photo by He Wuchang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 22, 2024 shows a view of the Quyi fair in Majie Village of Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

A girl poses for photos at the Quyi fair in Majie Village of Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

A folk artist performs during the Quyi fair in Majie Village of Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 22, 2024. (Photo by He Wuchang/Xinhua)

People attend the Quyi fair in Majie Village of Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

