China's Henan sees GDP up 4.1 pct in 2023

Xinhua) 09:28, January 25, 2024

ZHENGZHOU, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- The gross domestic product (GDP) of central China's Henan Province increased 4.1 percent year on year to 5.91 trillion yuan (about 832.23 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023, according to a provincial government press conference.

In 2023, Henan's economic growth showed a positive and steady trend, and new pillar industries became the main driving force of economic development, said Zhu Ming, secretary general of the provincial government.

The province's value-added industrial output from enterprises above designated size in strategic emerging industries and high-tech manufacturing industries expanded 10.3 percent and 11.7 percent year on year, respectively. Meanwhile, the added value of its next-generation IT industry grew 16.5 percent year on year in 2023.

By the end of 2023, the province had 172 state-level innovation platforms, 12,000 high-tech enterprises, and 26,000 technology-based small- and medium-sized enterprises, according to the press conference.

