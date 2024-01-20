Renewable energy capacity overtakes coal in central China's Henan

ZHENGZHOU, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- By the end of 2023, the installed renewable energy power generation capacity in central China's Henan Province had surpassed 67 million kilowatts, overtaking coal power for the first time, according to the latest data from the State Grid Henan Electric Power Company.

Henan's installed renewable energy power generation capacity accounted for 48.7 percent of the province's total installed power generation capacity, while coal power accounted for 47.4 percent at 66.01 million kilowatts.

In 2023, Henan generated nearly 100 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity from renewable energy sources, an increase of 21 percent year on year and accounting for about a quarter of the province's total electricity consumption.

Henan is a major energy producer and consumer that had long maintained a coal-dominated energy mix. In recent years, the province has promoted the adoption of clean energy by expanding its use of wind power, solar energy and biomass energy, among other initiatives.

