Drone lighting helps wheat farmers in race against time in C China's Henan

People's Daily Online) 08:22, June 12, 2023

At 11 p.m. on May 30, a harvester operated at full swing to reap wheat in an expanse of fields in Yaolou village, Zhumadian, central China's Henan Province. Above it, a movable lamp provided light, illuminating the harvester's path.

Photo shows a drone providing light for a harvester in a field in Yaolou village, Zhumadian, central China's Henan Province. (Photo from the official account of the information office of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council on WeChat)

The lamp was attached to a drone that hovered at a height that ensured a large enough area was illuminated, while the electricity was supplied by a generator on an emergency repair vehicle. The nighttime wheat field was lit as bright as day, creating favorable conditions for wheat-harvesting.

This innovative solution was proposed by employees of the State Grid Corporation of China (State Grid).

Prolonged rainfall had hindered the local harvesting process, which meant farmers had to work against the clock to reap wheat. However, inadequate light during the night impaired their working efficiency. After learning about the situation, a local power supply company affiliated to the State Grid devised a temporary solution by providing illumination through the use of drones.

The company has set up over 20 drone teams for night lighting, with 100 unmanned aerial vehicles and 200 operators ready to join this race against time.

