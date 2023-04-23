China's Henan sees foreign trade increase 2.5 pct in Q1

Xinhua) 11:05, April 23, 2023

ZHENGZHOU, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Henan Province reported a total import and export value of 209.02 billion yuan (about 30.4 billion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter of 2023, a year-on-year increase of 2.5 percent, according to the customs office in Zhengzhou, the province's capital city.

Of the total, exports soared to 140.18 billion yuan, a 13.8 percent increase from the same period last year. Imports fell 14.7 percent year on year to 68.84 billion yuan, data from Zhengzhou Customs shows.

The province's trade with its major trading partners the United States, ASEAN, the European Union and the Republic of Korea came in at 41.47 billion yuan, 26.5 billion yuan, 24.38 billion yuan and 20.52 billion yuan, respectively.

Mobile phones and phone components are the province's main import and export commodities. The value of imports and exports of mobile phones, integrated circuits, audio and video parts, and flat-panel display modules totaled 107.92 billion yuan, accounting for 51.6 percent of Henan's foreign trade in the first quarter.

