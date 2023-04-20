Foreign trade of China's Heilongjiang up 29.6 pct in Q1

Xinhua) 17:05, April 20, 2023

HARBIN, April 20 (Xinhua) -- China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang saw its foreign trade in goods grow 29.6 percent year on year to 71.98 billion yuan (about 10.4 billion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter of 2023, according to local customs.

Over the period, Heilongjiang's imports rose 26.6 percent year on year to 57.52 billion yuan, while its exports grew 43.3 percent to 14.46 billion yuan, data from Harbin Customs showed.

The province's trade with countries along the Belt and Road reached 56.98 billion yuan, up 30.1 percent year on year, accounting for 79.2 percent of the province's total foreign trade volume.

Its trade with members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) rose 28.1 percent to 7.06 billion yuan.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)