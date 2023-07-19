Foreign trade of China's Henan reaches 379.95 bln yuan in H1

Xinhua) 16:45, July 19, 2023

ZHENGZHOU, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Foreign trade of central China's Henan Province reached 379.95 billion yuan (about 53.15 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half of 2023.

Customs authorities in Zhengzhou, the provincial capital, said that, during the past six months, its exports increased to 250.58 billion yuan, up 2.4 percent over the same period of last year, while its imports amounted to 129.37 billion yuan.

In June alone, Henan's imports and exports soared to 59.58 billion yuan, an increase of 5 percent compared with May.

From January to June, the United States, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the European Union and the Republic of Korea were Henan's top four trading partners, with imports and exports of 71.99 billion yuan, 52.34 billion yuan, 42.54 billion yuan and 34.17 billion yuan, respectively.

During the same period, Henan's trade with the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) member countries reached 116.09 billion yuan, an increase of 4.1 percent. The province also saw its foreign trade with countries along the Belt and Road grow 11.4 percent to 116.05 billion yuan.

Customs said that exports of commodities such as automobiles and agricultural products increased rapidly, while imports of commodities including audio and video equipment parts, precious metal ore and agricultural products also increased significantly.

