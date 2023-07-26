Workers make measuring tapes in Yucheng, C China's Henan

People's Daily Online) 13:22, July 26, 2023

Workers make measuring tapes at a factory in Yucheng county, Shangqiu city, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Wang Yu)

Workers are currently speeding up the production of measuring tapes at factories in Shaogang township, Yucheng county, Shangqiu city, central China's Henan Province.

Yucheng county is known as the hub of steel measuring tapes in China. There are more than 1,000 measuring tools manufacturers in Yucheng and their products make up 85 percent of the domestic market, and more than 60 percent of the world market.

The measuring tools produced in Yucheng are sold to more than 120 countries and regions in the world, achieving an annual output worth more than 12 billion yuan ($1.68 billion).

Various measuring tapes produced by a factory in Yucheng county, Shangqiu city, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Wang Yu)

Measuring tapes made at a factory in Yucheng county, Shangqiu city, central China's Henan Province. (Chinanews.com/Wang Yu)

Workers pack measuring tapes at a factory in Yucheng county, Shangqiu city, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Wang Yu)

A worker cuts printed measuring tapes at a factory in Yucheng county, Shangqiu city, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Wang Yu)

A worker checks on measuring tapes, which are printed at a factory in Yucheng county, Shangqiu city, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Wang Yu)

