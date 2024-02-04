Central China's Henan ensures smooth traffic amid heavy snowfall

Xinhua) 11:27, February 04, 2024

ZHENGZHOU, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- Temporary traffic control measures have been implemented on 29 expressways and 10 sections of national and provincial highways in Henan Province, central China, due to low temperatures, rain, snow and freezing conditions that started on Wednesday, according to local authorities.

Henan has mobilized 360 emergency response teams, comprising 15,000 personnel, to maintain traffic flow as of Friday noon. Other methods have also been adopted by local departments to ensure ample resources and robust rescue forces.

The local expressway service areas have been equipped with emergency supplies and makeshift accommodation, ensuring essential services and convenience for stranded drivers and passengers, while also coordinating maintenance for the smooth operation of 1,796 charging stations.

Weather forecasts indicate that areas south of the Yellow River in Henan are expected to experience light to moderate snow, with heavy snowfall in the eastern and southern parts. Freezing rain are forecast for areas south of the Huaihe River.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)