Home>>
China's economy booming during Spring Festival holiday
(Ecns.cn) 09:02, February 22, 2024
Statistics reveal that China's economic vitality thrived during the Spring Festival of the Chinese Year of the Dragon, boosting global confidence and outlook for 2024 while shattering several holiday records.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Spring Festival mirrors vitality of Chinese economy, society
- China ready to unleash growth potential
- Consumption booms during Spring Festival holiday
- Greek artist paints silk scarf inspired by Chinese Spring Festival
- China implements biggest LPR cut on record
- Explainer: What do "new productive forces" mean?
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.