Languages

Archive

Thursday, February 22, 2024

Home>>

China's economy booming during Spring Festival holiday

(Ecns.cn) 09:02, February 22, 2024

Statistics reveal that China's economic vitality thrived during the Spring Festival of the Chinese Year of the Dragon, boosting global confidence and outlook for 2024 while shattering several holiday records.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories