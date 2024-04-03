Home>>
City walk around Lijing Gate in central China's Luoyang
(People's Daily Online) 15:04, April 03, 2024
Lijing Gate, located in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, is always bustling with tourists throughout the year.
Follow the steps of People's Daily Online and hop on a tasty and interesting city walk!
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
- Tourist-dedicated New Orient Express gears up to offer luxury train travel around NW China's Xinjiang
- Spectacular sea of blooming rapeseed flowers attracts tourists to Yueqing, E China's Zhejiang
- Rare bird species spotted in north China's grassland
- Formerly polluted Yundang Lake transforms into natural haven in Xiamen, SE China
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.