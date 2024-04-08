Wuzhou Juyan tea industry booms in E China's Zhejiang

April 08, 2024

A staff member demonstrates the brew methods of Wuzhou Juyan tea via live streaming in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Originated from Lutian Village in Jinhua City of east China's Zhejiang with a time-honored reputation, the Wuzhou (ancient name of Jinhua) Juyan tea has recently entered its harvest season. The making technique of the Juyan tea, together with that of Longjing tea (West Lake Dragon Well tea), Changxing Zisun tea (a tea variety originated from Changxing County) and some other reputed tea varieties in Zhejiang, was inscribed on the World Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2022.

In recent years, with joint efforts from local authorities, leading tea companies and Juyan tea making technique inheritors, Juyan tea has quickened its pace of development and moved towards standardized production and industrialization. The development of Juyan tea industry has promoted local eco-tourism and helped increase incomes of local farmers.

A staff member introduces Wuzhou Juyan tea via live streaming at the Wuzhou Juyan tea base in Lutian Village of Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Staff members knead tea leaves at a tea production company in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists visit a Wuzhou Juyan tea exhibition hall in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Staff members make the shape of tea leaves at a tea production company in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 7, 2024 shows the Wuzhou Juyan tea base in Lutian Village of Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A tea farmer picks tea leaves at the Wuzhou Juyan tea base in Lutian Village of Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tea farmers pick tea leaves at the Wuzhou Juyan tea base in Lutian Village of Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Pan Jintu (1st L), an inheritor of Wuzhou Juyan tea making technique, make Juyan tea at a tea production company in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

