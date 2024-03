In pics: spring tea harvest in various parts of China

Xinhua) 09:40, March 29, 2024

Farmers pick tea leaves at tea gardens in Ninghong Village in Xiushui County, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 28, 2024. Tea farmers and enterprises are busy harvesting and processing spring tea leaves to meet the consumer demand lately. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Farmers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Qianfeng Township, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 28, 2024. Tea farmers and enterprises are busy harvesting and processing spring tea leaves to meet the consumer demand lately. (Photo by Qu Mingbin/Xinhua)

A farmer shows fresh tea leaves at a tea garden in Xixi'nan Township in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, March 27, 2024. Tea farmers and enterprises are busy harvesting and processing spring tea leaves to meet the consumer demand lately. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

A worker processes tea leaves at a tea processing enterprise in Chaohu City, east China's Anhui Province, March 28, 2024. Tea farmers and enterprises are busy harvesting and processing spring tea leaves to meet the consumer demand lately. (Photo by Ma Fengcheng/Xinhua)

A farmer picks tea leaves at a tea garden in Taipingxi Township in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, March 28, 2024. Tea farmers and enterprises are busy harvesting and processing spring tea leaves to meet the consumer demand lately. (Photo by Zhang Guorong/Xinhua)

A farmer picks tea leaves at a tea garden in Ninghong Village in Xiushui County, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 28, 2024. Tea farmers and enterprises are busy harvesting and processing spring tea leaves to meet the consumer demand lately. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

A drone photo shows farmers picking tea leaves at tea gardens in Ninghong Village in Xiushui County, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 28, 2024. Tea farmers and enterprises are busy harvesting and processing spring tea leaves to meet the consumer demand lately. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

A man processes tea leaves in Fuxi Township in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, March 28, 2024. Tea farmers and enterprises are busy harvesting and processing spring tea leaves to meet the consumer demand lately. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Xiushan Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 28, 2024. Tea farmers and enterprises are busy harvesting and processing spring tea leaves to meet the consumer demand lately. (Photo by Hu Cheng/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Shizhu Village in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, March 28, 2024. Tea farmers and enterprises are busy harvesting and processing spring tea leaves to meet the consumer demand lately. (Photo by Wang Gang/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Fuxi Township in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, March 28, 2024. Tea farmers and enterprises are busy harvesting and processing spring tea leaves to meet the consumer demand lately. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Farmers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Shuanglong Township in Ankang City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 27, 2024. Tea farmers and enterprises are busy harvesting and processing spring tea leaves to meet the consumer demand lately. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

A farmer picks tea leaves at a tea garden in Shuanglong Township in Ankang City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 27, 2024. Tea farmers and enterprises are busy harvesting and processing spring tea leaves to meet the consumer demand lately. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

