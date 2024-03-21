Farmers busy harvesting, processing Biluochun tea leaves in Suzhou

Xinhua) 09:13, March 21, 2024

A staff member stirs and roasts tea leaves at a tea factory in Jinting Town of Wuzhong District, Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 19, 2024. Harvest season for Biluochun, one of the top tea varieties in China and the speciality of Suzhou, has recently arrived. Local tea farmers have been busy in harvesting and processing Biluochun tea leaves to meet the market demand. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A staff member stirs and roasts tea leaves at a tea factory in Jinting Town of Wuzhong District, Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Staff members pick and sort fresh tea leaves at a tea factory in Jinting Town of Wuzhong District, Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A staff member stirs and roasts tea leaves at a tea factory in Jinting Town of Wuzhong District, Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 20, 2024 shows a tea garden in Jinting Town of Wuzhong District, Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 20, 2024 shows tea farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Jinting Town of Wuzhong District, Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A staff member picks and sorts fresh tea leaves at a tea factory in Jinting Town of Wuzhong District, Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Staff members pick and sort fresh tea leaves at a tea factory in Jinting Town of Wuzhong District, Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A tea farmer picks tea leaves at a tea garden in Jinting Town of Wuzhong District, Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A staff member stirs and roasts tea leaves at a tea factory in Jinting Town of Wuzhong District, Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This photo taken on March 19, 2024 shows the Biluochun tea leaves after roasting in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Staff members stir and roast tea leaves at a tea factory in Jinting Town of Wuzhong District, Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Staff members pick and sort fresh tea leaves at a tea factory in Jinting Town of Wuzhong District, Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A staff member picks and sorts fresh tea leaves at a tea factory in Jinting Town of Wuzhong District, Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

