Tea farmers embrace spring harvest season in Fengjie County, SW China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 09:33, March 14, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on March 12, 2024 shows farmers picking tea leaves in Zhangmu Village of Wuma Town, Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

More than 12,000 mu (about 800 hectares) of tea gardens in Fengjie County have entered the spring harvest season. In recent years, local authorities have advanced the construction of tea-planting bases, enhanced technical supports and increased research into tea varieties. All these efforts have contributed to the high-quality development of local tea industries and rural revitalization.

A farmer picks tea leaves in Zhangmu Village of Wuma Town, Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 12, 2024 shows farmers picking tea leaves in Zhangmu Village of Wuma Town, Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

