Tea industries empower communities, enterprises in Luzhou, SW China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 08:26, March 12, 2024

Tourists pick tea leaves at a tea-themed park in Meiling Village of Naxi District, Luzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 10, 2024.(Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

LUZHOU, March 11 (Xinhua) -- In recent years, Naxi District of Luzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province has vigorously developed early-spring tea planting while promoting tea tourism.

With its tea planting area totaling 315,000 mu (21,000 hectares), Naxi District can produce 23,000 tonnes of tea leaves every year, benefiting more than 5,600 households and cultivating over 100 tea processing enterprises.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 10, 2024 shows tourists visiting a tea-themed park at Meiling Village of Naxi District, Luzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Villagers pick fresh tea leaves at Meiling Village of Naxi District, Luzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A drone photo taken on March 10, 2024 shows villagers picking fresh tea leaves at Meiling Village of Naxi District, Luzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Tourists wearing traditional attire known as Hanfu pick tea leaves at Meiling Village of Naxi District, Luzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A child plays at a tea garden in Dehong Village of Naxi District, Luzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

