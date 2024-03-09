We Are China

Tourists enjoy view of rapeseed flowers in Lianghe Village, China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 10:07, March 09, 2024

Tourists enjoy the view of rapeseed flowers in Lianghe Village, Qionglai City, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A drone photo taken on March 8, 2024 shows tourists posing with rapeseed flowers in Dunhou community of Pujiang County, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A drone photo taken on March 8, 2024 shows tourists enjoying the view of rapeseed flowers in Dunhou community of Pujiang County, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 7, 2024 shows tourists on boats enjoying the view of rapeseed flowers in Lianghe Village, Qionglai City, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 7, 2024 shows tourists enjoying the view of rapeseed flowers in Lianghe Village, Qionglai City, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

