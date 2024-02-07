Giant panda cubs send Chinese New Year greetings from SW China

People's Daily Online) 16:30, February 07, 2024

Staff members hold giant panda cubs during an event to send Chinese New Year greetings in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/Li Chuanyou)

Giant panda cubs born in 2023 recently gathered during an event held by two organizations to send Chinese New Year greetings in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

A total of 34 giant panda cubs were bred by the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda and the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in 2023.

Amid the festive decorations at the Shenshuping breeding base of the center and at the Beihu area of the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, the cubs posed for cameras to delight people from around the world as the Chinese New Year approaches.

Over the years, the two organizations have been cooperating on giant panda breeding, genetic preservation, and disease prevention and control. They have also supported the construction of the Giant Panda National Park.

