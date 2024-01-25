Home>>
China's wild panda population nears 1,900
(Xinhua) 13:25, January 25, 2024
Giant panda Qing Hua is seen at Locajoy animal theme park in Yongchuan district of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- The population of giant pandas in the wild in China is currently around 1,900, rising from about 1,100 in the 1980s, the National Forestry and Grassland Administration said Thursday.
