Fu Bao, first giant panda born in South Korea, to return to China in April

Global Times) 10:24, January 24, 2024

Fu Bao, the first giant panda born in South Korea through natural breeding, is scheduled to return to the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province this April, the Panda World of Everland Resort in South Korea announced on Tuesday.

Born at the Panda World of Everland Resort in the city of Yongin, South Korea, on July 20, 2020, Fu Bao is scheduled to return to China for breeding before turning four years old according to the leasing contract between the two countries.

Announcing the schedule for Fu Bao's return to China through its website, Everland said the female giant panda will be transferred in early April. The nation's largest amusement park said it will keep Fu Bao in a separate space for a month for health examinations and quarantine before her overseas transfer in accordance with international regulations on wild animals, Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Therefore, Fu Bao will be open to the public only until early March, with the facility planning to limit the viewing hours to the afternoon starting this weekend as part of adaptation training for the return.

During Fu Bao's quarantine period, caretakers and veterinarians, as well as other amusement park staffers will continue to provide meticulous care for Fu Bao and will promptly share updates on the giant panda on social media platforms, the park added.

Fu Bao was born to Ai Bao and Le Bao, the giant pandas sent from China in March of 2016 on a 15-year lease, as a symbol of the consolidation of China-South Korea friendship.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during a press briefing on Tuesday that Fu Bao has been much adored by the South Korean public since her birth and played a positive role in thickening the bond and friendship between Chinese and the people of South Korea. The giant panda Fu Bao will be 4 years old this year, and she will return to China in accordance with relevant bilateral cooperation agreement and customary practice.

