Languages

Archive

Monday, January 15, 2024

Home>>

Giant panda testing the water

(People's Daily App) 16:33, January 15, 2024

Peak cuteness! Giant panda Hengheng puts his feet into the water to test the temperature before swimming in Foping county, Shaanxi Province. The sound of him happily splashing around makes his joy contagious.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories