Home>>
Giant panda testing the water
(People's Daily App) 16:33, January 15, 2024
Peak cuteness! Giant panda Hengheng puts his feet into the water to test the temperature before swimming in Foping county, Shaanxi Province. The sound of him happily splashing around makes his joy contagious.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Mama panda shows her cub the fastest way back down
- 4 giant pandas transferred to animal theme park in Chongqing
- Germany-born giant panda twins arrive in China
- Singapore-born panda makes final appearance before returning to China
- Giant panda Hua Hua and her devoted caretaker win the hearts of internet users
- Returned U.S.-born giant panda meets public in China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.