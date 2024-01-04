4 giant pandas transferred to animal theme park in Chongqing

January 04, 2024

Giant pandas Qing Hua (L) and Qing Lu are seen at Locajoy animal theme park in Yongchuan district of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 3, 2024. A total of 4 giant pandas, Qing Hua, Qing Lu, Qiao Yue and Ai Lian, have been transferred from China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda to Locajoy animal theme park in Yongchuan of Chongqing. The giant pandas will meet the public after an adaptation period. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 3, 2024 shows Locajoy animal theme park in Yongchuan district of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. A total of 4 giant pandas, Qing Hua, Qing Lu, Qiao Yue and Ai Lian, have been transferred from China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda to Locajoy animal theme park in Yongchuan of Chongqing. The giant pandas will meet the public after an adaptation period. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

