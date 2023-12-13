Home>>
Ambassador: French people love giant panda Yuan Meng very much
(People's Daily Online) 14:25, December 13, 2023
French Ambassador to China Bertrand Lortholary visited giant panda Yuan Meng, the first panda born in France, at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Dec. 11.
Lortholary said the French people love Yuan Meng very much as it was born in France, and he came specifically to see the giant panda this time.
Yuan Meng means "the realization of a dream" in Chinese. The male panda is 6 years old. It was born at the Beauval Zoo in France on Aug. 4, 2017, and arrived in Chengdu on July 26, 2023.
Lortholary revealed that he is also a fan of Hua Hua, a female giant panda at the research base, which has captivated the hearts of people around the world.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Giant pandas play in Inner Mongolia snow
- Berlin Zoo holds farewell event for giant pandas "Meng Xiang" and "Meng Yuan"
- 49 giant panda cubs born at Qinling research center
- China's major brown panda research center registers increasing panda population
- Rewilding story of giant pandas
- Giant panda pair back to China from Britain
- Chinese netizens welcome the scheduled return of giant panda couple from UK, as wave of pandas returning home in 2023 continues
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.