Mama panda shows her cub the fastest way back down

(People's Daily App) 16:35, January 08, 2024

Watch mother panda Mangzai's funny response to her son's request for help down from a wooden platform at Chongqing Zoo. "If you don't want to keep this cute baby panda, I'm always willing to do it for you," a netizen commented.

