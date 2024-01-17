Singapore-born giant panda arrives in China's Chengdu

Xinhua) 11:10, January 17, 2024

This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2023 shows Le Le at River Wonders Park in Singapore. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

CHENGDU, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Le Le, the first giant panda born in Singapore, arrived safely in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu on Tuesday evening, following a four-hour flight from Singapore Changi International Airport.

Le Le was born in Singapore in August 2021. It weighed only 200 grams at birth, and after more than two years of growth, its weight has now reached 70 kilograms.

Its name was chosen through a vote by tens of thousands of Singaporeans, symbolizing happiness and carefreeness.

According to customs requirements, Le Le will undergo a 30-day quarantine before meeting the public.

