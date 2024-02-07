Giant panda cubs make group appearance at breeding bases in Sichuan

Xinhua) 08:38, February 07, 2024

Staff members hold giant panda cubs during a group appearance event at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 2, 2024. (Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding/Handout via Xinhua)

A total of 34 giant panda cubs were bred by China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda and Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in 2023.

A staff member holds a giant panda cub at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 2, 2024. (Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding/Handout via Xinhua)

A giant panda cub is seen at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 2, 2024. (Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding/Handout via Xinhua)

Staff members hold giant panda cubs during a group appearance event at the Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo by Li Chuanyou/Xinhua)

A giant panda cub is seen at the Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo by Li Chuanyou/Xinhua)

A giant panda cub is seen at the Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo by Li Chuanyou/Xinhua)

Giant panda cubs are seen at the Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo by Li Chuanyou/Xinhua)

A giant panda cub is seen at the Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo by Li Chuanyou/Xinhua)

A staff member interacts with a giant panda cub at the Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo by Li Chuanyou/Xinhua)

Staff members hold giant panda cubs during a group appearance event at the Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo by Li Chuanyou/Xinhua)

