Home>>
Giant panda cubs make appearance for Chinese New Year celebration
(Ecns.cn) 16:42, February 02, 2024
Keepers hold giant panda cubs during a celebration event for the upcoming Spring Festival at the Chongqing Zoo, Feb. 2, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Yi)
A giant panda cub plays during a celebration event for the upcoming Spring Festival at the Chongqing Zoo, Feb. 2, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Yi)
A giant panda cub plays during a celebration event for the upcoming Spring Festival at the Chongqing Zoo, Feb. 2, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Yi)
A giant panda cub plays during a celebration event for the upcoming Spring Festival at the Chongqing Zoo, Feb. 2, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Yi)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- New panda conservation center coming
- First phase of Beijing panda base expected to be completed by year end
- China's wild panda population nears 1,900
- Giant panda house in Tianjin Zoo reopens after renovation
- Number of wild pandas increases to nearly 1,900
- Fu Bao, first giant panda born in South Korea, to return to China in April
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.