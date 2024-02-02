We Are China

Giant panda cubs make appearance for Chinese New Year celebration

Ecns.cn) 16:42, February 02, 2024

Keepers hold giant panda cubs during a celebration event for the upcoming Spring Festival at the Chongqing Zoo, Feb. 2, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Yi)

A giant panda cub plays during a celebration event for the upcoming Spring Festival at the Chongqing Zoo, Feb. 2, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Yi)

A giant panda cub plays during a celebration event for the upcoming Spring Festival at the Chongqing Zoo, Feb. 2, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Yi)

A giant panda cub plays during a celebration event for the upcoming Spring Festival at the Chongqing Zoo, Feb. 2, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Yi)

