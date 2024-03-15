Event promoting tea culture kicks off in Guangxi, south China
Villagers display tea art in Buyang Village of Bajiang Township in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 14, 2024. A two-day event promoting the tea culture kicked off in Sanjiang on Thursday. A series of activities, such as a ceremony marking the start of spring tea picking, tea art display, contracts signing, and technical exchange, are held to promote the high-quality development of local tea industry. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
A villager displays tea art in Buyang Village of Bajiang Township in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 14, 2024. A two-day event promoting the tea culture kicked off in Sanjiang on Thursday. A series of activities, such as a ceremony marking the start of spring tea picking, tea art display, contracts signing, and technical exchange, are held to promote the high-quality development of local tea industry. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Villagers pick tea leaves in Buyang Village of Bajiang Township in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 14, 2024. A two-day event promoting the tea culture kicked off in Sanjiang on Thursday. A series of activities, such as a ceremony marking the start of spring tea picking, tea art display, contracts signing, and technical exchange, are held to promote the high-quality development of local tea industry. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 14, 2024 shows villagers picking tea leaves in Buyang Village of Bajiang Township in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. A two-day event promoting the tea culture kicked off in Sanjiang on Thursday. A series of activities, such as a ceremony marking the start of spring tea picking, tea art display, contracts signing, and technical exchange, are held to promote the high-quality development of local tea industry. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Girls of Dong ethnic group display newly-picked tea leaves in Buyang Village of Bajiang Township in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 14, 2024. A two-day event promoting the tea culture kicked off in Sanjiang on Thursday. A series of activities, such as a ceremony marking the start of spring tea picking, tea art display, contracts signing, and technical exchange, are held to promote the high-quality development of local tea industry. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Thriving tea industry injects vitality into town in Guangxi
- Tea farmers embrace spring harvest season in Fengjie County, SW China's Chongqing
- Tea industries empower communities, enterprises in Luzhou, SW China's Sichuan
- Farmers pick spring tea leaves in Laibin, S China's Guangxi
- Inheritor dedicated to passing on Pu'er tea making technique
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.