Event promoting tea culture kicks off in Guangxi, south China

Xinhua) 14:59, March 15, 2024

Villagers display tea art in Buyang Village of Bajiang Township in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 14, 2024. A two-day event promoting the tea culture kicked off in Sanjiang on Thursday. A series of activities, such as a ceremony marking the start of spring tea picking, tea art display, contracts signing, and technical exchange, are held to promote the high-quality development of local tea industry. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A villager displays tea art in Buyang Village of Bajiang Township in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 14, 2024.

Villagers pick tea leaves in Buyang Village of Bajiang Township in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 14, 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 14, 2024 shows villagers picking tea leaves in Buyang Village of Bajiang Township in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Girls of Dong ethnic group display newly-picked tea leaves in Buyang Village of Bajiang Township in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 14, 2024.

