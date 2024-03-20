Harvest of renowned Longjing tea begins in east China

March 20

HANGZHOU, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Tea farmers in Hangzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province on Wednesday started to harvest the West Lake Longjing tea, one of the most popular tea varieties in the country.

The annual output of the West Lake Longjing tea this year is forecast to remain stable, according to various local sources.

In 2023, the annual output of the West Lake Longjing tea reached 490 tonnes, with the total output value reaching 600 million yuan (about 84.55 million U.S. dollars).

The Longjing tea is a variety of green tea. As one of China's 10 most famous teas, it is characterized by its green color, delicate aroma, mellow taste, and beautiful shape.

In late 2022, China's traditional tea-making was inscribed on the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list.

