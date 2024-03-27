Tea picking robot operates in harvest season
A robot picks the buds of West Lake Longjing tea leaves at a plantation in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang province, China, March 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
The AI tea picking robot was put into use in a tea garden. With a sun hat made of solar panels, a tea-picking robot weaved through rows of Longjing tea bushes in Hangzhou.
A staff member operates an AI tea picking robot at a plantation in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang province, China, March 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
Combination picture shows tea leaves picked by a robot (L) and by a staff member at a tea plantation in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang province, China, March 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
Photos
