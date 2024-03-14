We Are China

Humanoid robot competition in Beijing draws visitors

Ecns.cn) 11:18, March 14, 2024

A visitor interacts with a robot capable of conversation and facial expression control at the Humanoid Robot Competition held in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, March 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service)

The competition held on Wednesday attracted many visitors.

A contestant shows how a humanoid robot works at the Humanoid Robot Competition held in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, March 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service)

A tactile dexterous hand that can feel the pulse is displayed at the Humanoid Robot Competition held in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, March 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service)

A contestant shows how a humanoid robot works at the Humanoid Robot Competition held in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, March 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service)

A visitor interacts with a humanoid robot devoloped for accompanying at the Humanoid Robot Competition held in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, March 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service)

A robot transports items at the Humanoid Robot Competition held in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, March 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)