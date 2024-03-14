Humanoid robot competition in Beijing draws visitors
A visitor interacts with a robot capable of conversation and facial expression control at the Humanoid Robot Competition held in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, March 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service)
The competition held on Wednesday attracted many visitors.
A contestant shows how a humanoid robot works at the Humanoid Robot Competition held in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, March 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service)
A tactile dexterous hand that can feel the pulse is displayed at the Humanoid Robot Competition held in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, March 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service)
A contestant shows how a humanoid robot works at the Humanoid Robot Competition held in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, March 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service)
A visitor interacts with a humanoid robot devoloped for accompanying at the Humanoid Robot Competition held in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, March 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service)
A robot transports items at the Humanoid Robot Competition held in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, March 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service)
