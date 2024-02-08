We Are China

Humanoid robots make public debut in Beijing

A researcher adjusts a humanoid robot at an AI laboratory on Jan. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

"Q Family" humanoid robots developed by the research team of the Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, recently made their public debut in Beijing.

Led by Qiao Hong, an academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences and director of the state key laboratory of multimodal artificial intelligence systems, the research team built a "big factory" for the design and assembly of the humanoid robots.

Several prototypes of "Q Family" humanoid robots have obtained preliminary technical verification.

Researchers adjust a humanoid robot at an AI laboratory on Jan. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Researchers adjust a humanoid robot at an AI laboratory on Jan. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This composite photo taken on Jan. 31, 2024 shows different versions of "Q Family" humanoid robots. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Qiao Hong, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, poses with a humanoid robot on Jan. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Researchers adjust a humanoid robot at an AI laboratory on Jan. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

