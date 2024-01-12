Robot assists partial splenectomy surgery in E China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 13:15, January 12, 2024

The chief surgeon uses a robot to perform a surgery on a patient with spleen disease at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, on Jan. 10, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

A robot assisted in performing a partial splenectomy surgery on a patient with a spleen disease at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, on Jan. 10, 2024. It is the first surgery of its kind in Jiangxi with the assistance of a robot.

Medical robots have many advantages. They provide enhanced stability, precision, and real-time monitoring, resulting in safer surgeries. They also reduce risks of complications like bleeding and trauma, and lower postoperative discomfort.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)