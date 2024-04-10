Tourist-dedicated train offers luxury travel around Taklimakan Desert in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 14:14, April 10, 2024

The tourist train Y931, this year's first New Orient Express tourist-dedicated train that offers high-quality train travel around northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, arrived at the station in the regional capital Urumqi on April 6.

This marked the end of an eight-day trip around the region's Taklimakan Desert offered by the train carrying over 100 tourists from across the country.

Tourists wave from a New Orient Express tourist-dedicated train. (Photo from the media convergence center of China Railway Urumqi Bureau Group Co., Ltd.)

The tourist train passed through cities in southern Xinjiang like Kashgar, Aksu and Korla, allowing passengers to savor the enchanting scenery of iconic tourist destinations along the route.

The New Orient Express tourist-dedicated trains boast well-appointed carriages, including private bathrooms, KTV lounges, and bars.

The dining car of the train offers a gourmet experience with delicacies incorporating local specialties created by chefs. Visitors can also enjoy private dining room services, with each meal consisting of eight dishes and one soup, accompanied by beer, wine, and champagne.

Photo shows the interior of the dining carriage of a New Orient Express tourist-dedicated train. (Photo from the media convergence center of China Railway Urumqi Bureau Group Co., Ltd.)

A crew member provides services to a passenger onboard a New Orient Express tourist-dedicated train. (Photo from the media convergence center of China Railway Urumqi Bureau Group Co., Ltd.)

The tourist train's carriages are all soft sleeping cars fitted with spacious compartments for two to four passengers, featuring a separate shower and toilet, and other facilities.

The bar lounge car provides a relaxing space with a piano and karaoke facilities to while away the hours in style.

Passengers can also enjoy butler and laundry services. A medical team on the tourist train offers medical consultations and assistance to passengers.

Photo shows the interior of a New Orient Express tourist-dedicated train. (Photo from the media convergence center of China Railway Urumqi Bureau Group Co., Ltd.)

Photo shows the interior of the bar lounge car of a New Orient Express tourist-dedicated train. (Photo from the media convergence center of China Railway Urumqi Bureau Group Co., Ltd.)

A doctor offers medical services to a passenger onboard a New Orient Express tourist-dedicated train. (Photo from the media convergence center of China Railway Urumqi Bureau Group Co., Ltd.)

This year, the China Railway Urumqi Bureau Group Co., Ltd. plans to launch 18 gold diamond and blue diamond class New Orient Express tourist-dedicated trains, and 16 silver diamond and blue diamond class ones, running along routes spanning the southern and northern areas of Xinjiang.

Tourists pose for a group photo onboard a New Orient Express tourist-dedicated train. (Photo from the media convergence center of China Railway Urumqi Bureau Group Co., Ltd.)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)