Over 700 trains handled under China-Europe freight train (Xi'an) service this year

Xinhua) 08:18, March 08, 2024

A China-Europe freight train departs from Xi'an international port station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 7, 2024. Since the beginning of 2024, more than 700 trains have been handled under the China-Europe freight train (Xi'an) service. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 7, 2024 shows a China-Europe freight train departing from Xi'an international port station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Since the beginning of 2024, more than 700 trains have been handled under the China-Europe freight train (Xi'an) service. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 7, 2024 shows a China-Europe freight train departing from Xi'an international port station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Since the beginning of 2024, more than 700 trains have been handled under the China-Europe freight train (Xi'an) service. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A China-Europe freight train departs from Xi'an international port station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 7, 2024. Since the beginning of 2024, more than 700 trains have been handled under the China-Europe freight train (Xi'an) service. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A China-Europe freight train awaits departure at Xi'an international port station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 7, 2024. Since the beginning of 2024, more than 700 trains have been handled under the China-Europe freight train (Xi'an) service. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)