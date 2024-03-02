Chinese, European experts call for new cooperation opportunities

Xinhua) 09:45, March 02, 2024

BUDAPEST, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and European experts advocated for new cooperation opportunities between China and the European Union (EU) during a recent seminar held here.

Hosted by the China-CEE Institute on Thursday, the seminar titled "China-CEE Cooperation: Prospects and Paths" focused on the evolving dynamics between China, Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs), and the broader EU-China relationship.

Zhao Zhimin, secretary-general of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said that despite the context of a sluggish world economy, intensified global turmoil, and increased geopolitical risks, China's economy has resumed growth and is opening up to the outside world. "China and the EU are important strategic partners, and we welcome the EU to share China's large-scale market opportunities and obtain more cooperation opportunities," he added.

Viktor Eszterhai, a research fellow at the John Lukacs Institute, Ludovika University of Public Service of Hungary, underlined the transformative potential of crises such as the Ukraine crisis in reshaping EU-China relations.

He emphasized China as "a significant opportunity" for cooperation in various sectors.

Jasna Plevnik, founder and president of the Geoeconomic Forum Croatia, praised the achievements of the China-CEE cooperation. Meanwhile, she criticized the EU's increasing reliance on Washington to guide its foreign policy.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)