China's homegrown hydrogen-powered train completes test run at 160 km/h

China's homegrown hydrogen-powered train successfully completed a test run at full speed in Changchun, Northeast China’s Jilin Province on Thursday, the Global Times learned from CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co.

The train, which reached a speed of 160 kilometers per hour, marked a new breakthrough in hydrogen energy use in the rail transportation sector. It will advance China's independence in high-end railway equipment making and accelerate the building of new quality productive forces.

Unlike traditional trains that rely on fossil fuel or overhead wires as their power source, this hydrogen-powered train has an onboard hydrogen power system that provides sustainable and efficient energy. The train's energy consumption was measured at 5 kilowatt-hours per kilometer, meeting international standards and showcasing good energy efficiency.

It utilizes a hybrid power supply system with multiple energy storage and hydrogen systems, as well as a hydrogen-electric hybrid energy management strategy developed by CRRC Changchun. The integration of different systems significantly improves energy efficiency, flexibility, and reliability, and the maximum range can reach over 1,000 kilometers.

CRRC Changchun conducted various tests on the train's key components, as well as its energy consumption, reliability, traction, braking, and dynamics at different speed levels. The tests have proved that the train can operate between -25 C and 35 C temperatures, and that it meets the design requirements.

Hydrogen-powered trains are clean, easy to maintain, quick to build, and require a smaller initial investment. It can operate at fast speeds, high capacity, and integrates smart safety features which is ideal to connect city hubs, said CRRC Chuangchun.

The success of the test run comes as China is accelerating the development of hydrogen energy with specific plans in place. In total 22 Chinese provinces have included hydrogen energy in their government work reports, Chinese media outlet Jiemian reported.

South China's Guangdong Province plans to accelerate the production, storage, transportation, refueling, and manufacturing of hydrogen fuel cell equipment for low-carbon industrial applications. East China's Zhejiang Province plans to build 50 hydrogen refueling stations by 2025.

Sales of hydrogen fueled vehicles in China reached 5,800 units in 2023, a 72 percent increase from the previous year. December saw a record-breaking monthly sale of 1,500 units, up 149.1 percent year-on-year.

