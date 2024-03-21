Construction of Sany hydrogen production and distribution station completed in Changsha

Xinhua) 08:29, March 21, 2024

This photo taken on March 20, 2024 shows the hydrogen production and distribution station of Sany Group in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Located in the economic development zone of Changsha, the construction of Sany hydrogen production and distribution station has been completed with basic service capabilities.

With a daily capacity of not less than two tonnes of hydrogen per day, the station can fill four hydrogen-powered vehicles at the same time.

Staff workers look at computer monitors at the hydrogen production and distribution station of Sany Group in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, March 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Staff workers inspect hydrogen production area at the hydrogen production and distribution station of Sany Group in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, March 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A staff worker operates hydrogen distribution equipment at the hydrogen production and distribution station of Sany Group in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, March 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Staff workers inspect the storage area at the hydrogen production and distribution station of Sany Group in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, March 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

This aerial drone photo shows the hydrogen production and distribution station of Sany Group in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, March 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

