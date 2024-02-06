Stalls in central China's night market make innovations to attract more visitors

Xinhua) 09:43, February 06, 2024

People dine at a stall in a night market selling street food in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. To attract more visitors, stalls in this night market are making innovations such as developing new products and promoting via social media. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A child dines at a stall in a night market selling street food in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. To attract more visitors, stalls in this night market are making innovations such as developing new products and promoting via social media. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A staff member prepares a beverage at a stall in a night market selling street food in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. To attract more visitors, stalls in this night market are making innovations such as developing new products and promoting via social media. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

People buy snacks at a stall in a night market selling street food in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. To attract more visitors, stalls in this night market are making innovations such as developing new products and promoting via social media. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A staff member prepares marinated food at a stall in a night market selling street food in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. To attract more visitors, stalls in this night market are making innovations such as developing new products and promoting via social media. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

People walk past a stall in a night market selling street food in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. To attract more visitors, stalls in this night market are making innovations such as developing new products and promoting via social media. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

People take photos of the foods they ordered at a stall in a night market selling street food in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. To attract more visitors, stalls in this night market are making innovations such as developing new products and promoting via social media. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Staff members cook skewers at a stall in a night market selling street food in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. To attract more visitors, stalls in this night market are making innovations such as developing new products and promoting via social media. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Staff members cook skewers at a stall in a night market selling street food in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. To attract more visitors, stalls in this night market are making innovations such as developing new products and promoting via social media. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

People queue up at a stall in a night market selling street food in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. To attract more visitors, stalls in this night market are making innovations such as developing new products and promoting via social media. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

People dine at a stall in a night market selling street food in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. To attract more visitors, stalls in this night market are making innovations such as developing new products and promoting via social media. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)