Stalls in central China's night market make innovations to attract more visitors
People dine at a stall in a night market selling street food in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. To attract more visitors, stalls in this night market are making innovations such as developing new products and promoting via social media. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
A child dines at a stall in a night market selling street food in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. To attract more visitors, stalls in this night market are making innovations such as developing new products and promoting via social media. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
A staff member prepares a beverage at a stall in a night market selling street food in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. To attract more visitors, stalls in this night market are making innovations such as developing new products and promoting via social media. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
People buy snacks at a stall in a night market selling street food in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. To attract more visitors, stalls in this night market are making innovations such as developing new products and promoting via social media. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
A staff member prepares marinated food at a stall in a night market selling street food in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. To attract more visitors, stalls in this night market are making innovations such as developing new products and promoting via social media. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
People walk past a stall in a night market selling street food in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. To attract more visitors, stalls in this night market are making innovations such as developing new products and promoting via social media. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
People take photos of the foods they ordered at a stall in a night market selling street food in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. To attract more visitors, stalls in this night market are making innovations such as developing new products and promoting via social media. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
Staff members cook skewers at a stall in a night market selling street food in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. To attract more visitors, stalls in this night market are making innovations such as developing new products and promoting via social media. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
Staff members cook skewers at a stall in a night market selling street food in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. To attract more visitors, stalls in this night market are making innovations such as developing new products and promoting via social media. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
People queue up at a stall in a night market selling street food in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. To attract more visitors, stalls in this night market are making innovations such as developing new products and promoting via social media. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
People dine at a stall in a night market selling street food in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. To attract more visitors, stalls in this night market are making innovations such as developing new products and promoting via social media. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
Photos
Related Stories
- C China's Changsha sees first snowfall of 2024
- Central China's Changsha airport handles record passenger flow in 2023
- Local market in east China's Shandong draws customers with improved service
- Thai businessmen seek opportunities in Chinese night market
- Night markets ignite economic vitality of Chinese cities
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.