Local market in east China's Shandong draws customers with improved service

Xinhua) 15:12, August 09, 2023

People dine at the Fushansuo Market in Shinan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 7, 2023. Since the beginning of this year, Shinan District has normalized operation and upgraded facilities at local markets, along with intensified supervisory efforts, aiming to improve shopping experience for the public. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Customers shop at the Fushansuo Market in Shinan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Staff members of a stall cook seafood for the customers at the Fushansuo Market in Shinan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A vendor arranges seafood at the Fushansuo Market in Shinan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Customers shop at the Fushansuo Market in Shinan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

