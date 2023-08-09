Local market in east China's Shandong draws customers with improved service
People dine at the Fushansuo Market in Shinan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 7, 2023. Since the beginning of this year, Shinan District has normalized operation and upgraded facilities at local markets, along with intensified supervisory efforts, aiming to improve shopping experience for the public. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
