Night markets ignite economic vitality of Chinese cities

Many cities in China have recently seen a robust recovery of the night economy.

China's night economy refers to business activities between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. in the service sector.

To further enhance the vitality and attraction of nighttime consumption, many Chinese cities have strived to combine business with culture, tourism and sports in innovative ways.

Let's take a look at the hustle and bustle of the night markets in some Chinese cities.

People take a sightseeing boat at a scenic spot in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 29, 2023. Xuan'en County has built footpaths, fountains and snack booths along the Gongshui River to boost nighttime economy. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

People take sightseeing boats at a scenic spot in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 28, 2023. Xuan'en County has built footpaths, fountains and snack booths along the Gongshui River to boost nighttime economy. (Photo by Wang Jun/Xinhua)

People enjoy lanterns at a scenic spot in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 28, 2023. Xuan'en County has built footpaths, fountains and snack booths along the Gongshui River to boost nighttime economy. (Photo by Wang Jun/Xinhua)

People visit the Fengyu bridge at a scenic spot in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 28, 2023. Xuan'en County has built footpaths, fountains and snack booths along the Gongshui River to boost nighttime economy. (Photo by Wang Jun/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a commercial street in Yuzhong District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 10, 2023. Chongqing has launched a variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy since the beginning of this year. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Tourists have fun at a night fair in Nan'an District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 9, 2023. Chongqing has launched a variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy since the beginning of this year. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Tourists visit a traditional scenic area in Yuzhong District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 10, 2023. Chongqing has launched a variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy since the beginning of this year. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Tourists have fun at a night fair in Nan'an District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 9, 2023. Chongqing has launched a variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy since the beginning of this year. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

This photo taken on Feb. 12, 2023 shows a night fair in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The night fair here has attracted a good many tourists, some of whom enjoyed a travel photo service in which photo studios provided traditional costumes and makeup to tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Photographers take photos for tourists at a night fair in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 13, 2023.

The night fair here has attracted a good many tourists, some of whom enjoyed a travel photo service in which photo studios provided traditional costumes and makeup to tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Photographers take photos for tourists at a night fair in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 12, 2023.

The night fair here has attracted a good many tourists, some of whom enjoyed a travel photo service in which photo studios provided traditional costumes and makeup to tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This photo taken on Feb. 12, 2023 shows a night fair in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The night fair here has attracted a good many tourists, some of whom enjoyed a travel photo service in which photo studios provided traditional costumes and makeup to tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This photo taken on Feb. 15, 2023 shows a view of the crowded Laowaitan, a signature pedestrian street in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. As the temperature gradually rises, a series of activities such as night market and "iron flowers", a performance of splashing molten iron to create fireworks, are held at Laowaitan to enrich the night life of citizens and tourists. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People select accessories at the night market of Laowaitan, a signature pedestrian street in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 15, 2023. As the temperature gradually rises, a series of activities such as night market and "iron flowers", a performance of splashing molten iron to create fireworks, are held at Laowaitan to enrich the night life of citizens and tourists. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People buy snacks at the night market of Laowaitan, a signature pedestrian street in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 15, 2023. As the temperature gradually rises, a series of activities such as night market and "iron flowers", a performance of splashing molten iron to create fireworks, are held at Laowaitan to enrich the night life of citizens and tourists. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People watch "iron flowers", a performance of splashing molten iron to create fireworks, at Laowaitan, a signature pedestrian street in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 15, 2023. As the temperature gradually rises, a series of activities such as night market and "iron flowers" are held at Laowaitan to enrich the night life of citizens and tourists. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A stall owner (1st R) sells goods at a street market in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 19, 2023. Since this year, Haikou City has made great efforts to build "street market economy." (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Tourists visit a street market featuring traditional custom in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 19, 2023. Since this year, Haikou City has made great efforts to build "street market economy." (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A stall owner (1st R) sells goods at a street market featuring traditional custom in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 19, 2023. Since this year, Haikou City has made great efforts to build "street market economy." (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

This photo taken on Feb. 19, 2023 shows a street market in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. Since this year, Haikou City has made great efforts to build "street market economy." (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

