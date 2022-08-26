Home>>
Have you ever been to a night market in a cave?
(People's Daily App) 14:22, August 26, 2022
For those who daydream about a vacation to somewhere unique, enjoy this night market in a karst cave in Xingwen county, Sichuan Province. Many people who see this video decide the night market will be their next destination.
(Produced by Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
