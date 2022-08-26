Have you ever been to a night market in a cave?

(People's Daily App) 14:22, August 26, 2022

For those who daydream about a vacation to somewhere unique, enjoy this night market in a karst cave in Xingwen county, Sichuan Province. Many people who see this video decide the night market will be their next destination.

