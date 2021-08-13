Roaming the streets of Tangdao 637 Plaza: a bustling night market in NW China’s Xining

The night market is the best place to take a sneak peek at local people’s daily lives. Located in the downtown core of Xining, the capital city of northwest China’s Qinghai Province, Tangdao 637 Plaza, dubbed the centerpiece of local nightlife in Xining, is a commercial center integrating business, tourism and culture.

Here, one can find a paradise for foodies as visitors have the chance to devour not only a wide variety of authentic Xining cuisine but also a number of mouth-watering snacks from other regions around the country. But it’s not just all about the food. From lively bars to an open-air cinema, the plaza is also the perfect spot for local residents who want to winddown for the day and dial down the frantic pace of urban life.

If you want to experience the distinctive vibe that Xining offers its visitors, then Tangdao 637 Plaza is a must for you. Watch this video and you too can roam through this bustling market for yourself.

