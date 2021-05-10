Lilacs in bloom at seedling breeding base in Xining, NW China

Xinhua) May 10, 2021

Zhang Jinmei discusses the growth of lilacs with collegues at a seedling breeding base of Xining forestry science research center in northwest China's Qinghai Province, May 6, 2021. Nowadays, lilacs with lush branches and long flowering period are in full bloom in the city of Xining. It's inseparable from the efforts of Zhang Jinmei, director of the Xining forestry science research center, and her team. In 1998, Zhang Jinmei began to cultivate all kinds of lilac saplings. In 2013, she was assigned to Xining forestry science research center. Over the years, Xining has built the only one national lilac germplasm resources bank, with the help of a group of experts including Zhang Jinmei, by conducting lilac resources investigation, collection, selection and breeding. Lilac varieties has increased from 18 to 103 species, with 69 species breedable. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

