Chinese scientists design device to produce hydrogen from renewable sources
SHANGHAI, March 18 (Xinhua) -- A team of Chinese scientists developed a strategy utilizing the energy between seawater and freshwater to efficiently generate "green" hydrogen.
Hydrogen, a clean energy, has emerged as a promising solution to reduce carbon emissions in the power sector and move toward a more sustainable future.
The support of frontier industries such as hydrogen power was outlined in the country's government work report this year.
The researchers from Fudan University fabricated a tandem of high-performance ion exchange membrane and electrode, installed at estuaries to harvest osmotic energy and drive hydrogen production.
The integrated device demonstrates a consistent and quick alkaline hydrogen evolution rate for more than 12 days under the artificial salinity gradient, according to a study published recently in the journal Nature Sustainability.
The study presents a viable pathway for hydrogen production through renewable sources, said the researchers.
