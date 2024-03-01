Green shift places remote northeastern Chinese city in spotlight

March 1 (Xinhua)

CHANGCHUN, March 1 (Xinhua) -- At a workshop of Jilin Xielian Biotechnology Co., Ltd., smart assembly lines are ensuring the swift production of citric acid, which will be used by leading global brands in producing beverages.

Jiang Xiaodong, the company's general manager, has witnessed a growing number of domestic and international enterprises visiting Baicheng, a remote and lesser-known city in northeast China's Jilin Province, seeking collaboration.

"Our strength lies in green energy, which has significantly lowered our tariff rates, making our products very competitive on the global market," said Jiang.

Further evidence of competitiveness emerged at Da'an Jilin Electric Power Green Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd., which has already secured handsome orders, despite not yet starting production.

"Several foreign enterprises have offered to import our green ammonia as fuel," said Qiao Liang, the company's general manager.

These achievements underscore Jilin's rapid advancement in the shift to green energy. Aligned with China's dual carbon goals, Jilin initiated a project in 2021, targeting a total installed new energy capacity of 30 million kilowatts and an annual clean energy generation of 80 billion kilowatt-hours by 2025, surpassing that of the Three Gorges Dam project.

In 2023, installed power capacity using new energy sources in Jilin had already surpassed that using coal, exceeding 25 million kilowatts.

The vast land of western Jilin, where Baicheng is located, is rich in wind and solar energy resources, and is thus an ideal area for developing clean energy.

Once dubbed "a city of wind and sand," Baicheng has undergone a dramatic transformation in recent years, from a desolate place to a vibrant city. Now rows of wind turbines soar into the sky, while dark blue photovoltaic panels are neatly arranged, reflecting the city's bright and promising future.

Jilin's significant power generation has not only met local demand, but is also being transmitted to eastern provinces such as Shandong. The booming new energy industry in Jilin has gathered many upstream and downstream enterprises. From large wind turbine blades to small screws and anchor bolts, all components in the industrial chain can be produced there.

Neighboring areas have also profited from Baicheng's development. The nearby city of Songyuan has gathered a cluster of new energy equipment manufacturers, with Songyuan Xinneng Photovoltaic Technology Co., Ltd. emerging as a major supplier of solar panels.

As the industrial chain continues to extend, local authorities are also ramping up efforts to enhance technological innovation.

Not long ago, the Jilin Hydrogen Industry Comprehensive Research Institute was established, aiming to build a research and development base integrating technological innovation, personnel training, pilot tests and transformation of scientific and technological achievements to inject more momentum into the local new energy industry.

