China contributed half of additional global renewables capacity in 2023: NEA

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- A total of 510 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity was newly installed around the world in 2023 and China contributed over 50 percent of it, a National Energy Administration (NEA) official said Thursday.

China has grown into an indispensable force to drive the development of the world's clean energy, said the NEA's Pan Huimin at a press conference.

The briefing was held a day ahead of the first-ever International Day of Clean Energy created by the United Nations.

Clean energy investment abroad by Chinese enterprises has spread across major countries and regions, covering wind, photovoltaic and hydro power, which, on the basis of mutual benefit and win-win results, has assisted the locals in their low-carbon growth, Pan said.

Meanwhile, China continues to promote technological and product innovation, and actively integrates itself into the global clean-energy industrial chain, she added.

China's wind and photovoltaic power products have been exported to more than 200 countries and regions, helping in part to greatly reduce the costs of electricity generation over the past 10 years, according Pan.

China also welcomes foreign companies to invest and conduct business in the country, and is ready to join efforts to push ahead with the global clean energy transition, she said.

