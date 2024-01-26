China's energy storage capacity soars to support clean energy transition

Xinhua) 09:32, January 26, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's energy storage capacity is rocketing to facilitate the utilization of growing renewable power amid the country's efforts to pursue low-carbon development.

China's installed new-type energy storage capacity had reached 31.39 gigawatts by of the end of 2023, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Thursday.

Last year alone, 22.6 gigawatts of such capacity was installed, which was more than 3.6 times the figure at the end of 2022 and nearly 10 times that at the end of 2020.

Lithium-ion batteries accounted for 97.4 percent of China's new-type energy storage capacity at the end of 2023 and other technologies are developing rapidly, said Bian Guangqi, an NEA official, at a press conference.

The NEA will actively encourage technological innovation and push ahead with the diversified and high-quality development of new-type energy storage, Bian said.

