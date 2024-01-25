China's CGN sees clean energy capacity top 100 mln kWh in 2023

Xinhua) 10:48, January 25, 2024

SHENZHEN, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN), a major nuclear power operator in China, saw its installed capacity of clean energy top 100 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2023, the energy group said on Wednesday.

Last year, the company generated 333.8 billion kWh of grid power, an increase of 23.4 billion kWh from 2022.

Grid power generated from clean energy by the company last year has helped reduce standard coal burning by over 100 million tonnes and cut carbon dioxide emissions by about 260 million tonnes, the Shenzhen-headquartered nuclear giant said.

The company currently has 27 nuclear power units in operation. Its Daya Bay nuclear power base, which has six generation units, had generated 939.1 billion kWh of grid power by the end of 2023.

So far, its total installed capacity of new energy in operation surpassed 45 million kilowatts, data from the company shows.

A supporter of the Belt and Road Initiative, CGN has also been supplying clean power to 15 countries and regions.

